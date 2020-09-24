Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Two sets of 5-year-old twins are attending kindergarten at St. Michael’s School this year. The group includes, Marty and Al Cramer, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Cramer; and Rufus and Russell Leonards, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Leonards.

... Members of Crowley High School Dance Team include Elizabeth Broussard, Angie Grace, Rachelle Higginbotham, Darlene Johnson, Heather Joubert, Robbie Laborde, Patrice Menard, Bernadette Murrell, Gwen PreJean, Christine Romero, Mona Sarver and Angelle Stringer.

... Members of the St. Francis Elementary School eighth grade class who are participating in a class money-raising project for a class trip and school equipment include Geoffery Prudhomme, Greg Deville, Alice Pousson, Craig Cart, Blaze Frey, Cindy Deville, Danny Short, Clint Bischoff, Renae Gravot, Veronica Frey, Angie Dailey, Julie Benoit, Jerome Conrad, Chris Gravot, Stewart Miller, Erick Floyd, Melissa Rachery, Shelly Autin, Lisa Cart, Felicia Miller, Timmy LeJeune and Keith Delome.

25 years ago

... Five new members were inducted into the Crowley Rotary Club during their luncheon at the Town Club. They are Joe Hamilton, Joan Finley, Norris Perry, Tom Broussard and Warren Foret.

... The Solitic Club kicked off its club year with a luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club. Brenda Newman, Crowley Librarian, was the guest speaker at the noon meeting. New officers for the 1995-1996 year include Anna Miller, secretary; Charisse Webb, president; Dr. Pam Darr, treasurer; and Flo Faulk, outgoing president.

... The 1995-1996 Notre Dame Dance Team attended NCA dance camp this summer at McNeese State University in Lake Charles. Attending were Katie Vondenstein, Claire Leleux, Kelly Perrodin, Laurie Simoneaux, Devin Daigle, Karen Primeaux, Amy Chassion, Angela Cramer, Julie Reviere, Janlyn Sarver, Jenny Touche and Cherie LeJeune.

10 years ago

... First graders Thomas Gattle and Kelsey Broussard have been chosen to represent St. Michael’s School at the 74th International Rice Festival. Thomas is the son of Kim and Tommy Gattle and Kelsey is the daughter of Holly and Kevin Broussard.

... Dolores Matthews purchased the first ticket to the 74th International Rice Festival Queen’s Ball from Rice Festival Chairman Gene Williams.

... Sister Justina Baker, MHS, was honored at the St. Michael Parish Hall for her 50th Jubilee. Among those present for the celebration were Fr. Gary Schexnayder, Barbara Guidry, Roxy Long (Sr. Baker’s sister), Jim Baker (Sr. Baker’s brother), and Fr. Jared Suire. Sr. Justina is a part of the Most Holy Sacrament community.

5 years ago

... Iota High has selected 12 young ladies from its senior class as it 2015 Homecoming Court. The court includes Dinah Doucet, Jenna Dupre, “Katie” Stagg, Meghan Youngblood, McKinsey Abshire, Ashley Istre, Emily Hillman, “Lily” LeDoux, Kennedy Sloane, Cameron Crochet, Rhianna Stephens and Katelynn Stephens.