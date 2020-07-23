Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Team members of Crowley Biddy Girls All-Star Team that captured the State Championship in Abbeville are Angelique Maynard, Bonnie Guidry, Tammy Melancon, Claire Mayeux, Stacey Citizen, Ida Bertrand, Phillis Duhon, Annette Ohlenforst, Marlene Myers, bat girl, Julie Heusers, Raquel Robertson, Rochel Bellard, Donna Mouton, Darlene Myers and Yvette Mayeux.

... Morse Pinto Girls team members include Tabatha Haberstok, Mary Gary, Marsha LeJeune, Charlotte Istre, Melise Breaux, Vickie Broussard, Coach Mary LeLeaux, Joanna Marceaux, Denine Duval, Debbie Broussard, Cindy LeBlanc, Karen Breaux, Tracy Hanks and Coach Willa Duval. And, the Morse Pinto Boys team includes Eddie LeJeune, Jonathan LeLeux, Brett Boudreaux, Kenny Duval, Emerson LeJeune, Ted Richard, Shawn Broussard, Annie Hanks, Craig Istre, Chad Thibodeaux, Scotty LeBlanc, Gary Vincent, Eugene Soliz, Coach Perry Duval, Bradley Cormier and Coach George Kutsch.

... John Fontenot, outgoing commander of the American Legion Post 15 presented service plaques to Paul Iglinsky, Gervice Hoffpauir, Bill Redlich. The awards were presented at the annual installation banquet held jointly with the Ladies Auxiliary.

25 years ago

... Members of the Crowley Chamber of Commerce board met to discuss the format and plans for a series of gubernatorial forums that will be held at the Whiskey Barrel Cookery. Taking part were Michelle LeBlanc, Joan Finley, chairman, John Trahan, Katie Chaisson, Dr. John Burgin, Alice Quibedeaux, Billy Pinac and Keith Fredrick.

... Knights of Columbus Council 1318 held their installation banquet at the K.C. Home on the Egan Road. Taking office for the Council during the year are Buddy Mayeaux, past Grand Knight; Neil Comeaux, deputy Grand Knight; Don Alleman, Grand Knight; Fr. Bennette Voorhies, Chaplain; Sam Sonnier, outer guard; Louby Faulk, recorder; Buddy Thibodeaux, inner guard; Msgr A O Sigur, assistant chaplain; John Olinger, chancellor; Mike LeLeux, lecturer; and Dean LeJeune, district deputy.

... The faculty and staff of Crowley High School selected Alisha Gayle Matthews and Zachary Scott Hoffpauir as Lady and Gent for the final month of the school year.

10 years ago

... New officers and directors for the 2010-11 Rotary Club year were installed at the Crowley Club’s annual banquet. Those participating included District 6200 Governor Linwood Broussard, Past President Lee Wright, Secretary Mary Zaunbrecher, Director Romona Credeur, Director Joe Freeland, President-elect Mike Goss, President Isabella de la Houssaye, Directors Gene Williams, Tom McNeely, Scott Privat, Clay LeJeune and Treasurer Troy Breaux.

... The Crowley Garden Club awarded July’s Garden of the Month to Barbara Badon. Presenting the honor were Sharon Core and Mitzi LeJeune. Badon’s garden is filled with vincas, white and pink roses and many other flowers and shrubs.