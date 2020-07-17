Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Members of the Crowley High FFA Chapter presented a Building the Emblem ceremony at the state convention held in Baton Rouge. Members were Jerome Spell, Valorie White, Brett Dailey, Jo Jo Trahan, Kevin John Guidry, Johnny Richard and Earl Mouton.

... Ruthie Gayle Welch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Welch of Crowley, has been selected International Rice Festival Ricette feature dancer.

... Members of the Iota Yankees Team include Johnny Fontenot, Kade McManus, Eric Miller, David Wriborg, Dwayne LeJeune, Wade LaCombe, Joe Pousson, Sidney Fruge, Milton Fruge, Chance Lecklet, Cody Lecklet, Josh Smith, Donnie Smith, Steven Robbins, Jonathan LaCombe, Coaches Sidney Fruge, James LaCombe and Sherry Lecklet.

25 years ago

... The Crowley Pinto Nationals participated in the District Tournament held in Crowley. Winning two of four games were Tyler Broussard, Justin Robichaux, Josh Webb, Zach Meche, Ryan Trahan, P.J. Boulet, Trey Broussard, Chris Kratzer, Steven Myers, Sean Spell, Trent Istre, Hans Habetz and Adam John. Coaches include JC Webb, John N. John, Ralph Primeaux and Jeff Guidry.

... A T-shirt painting class sponsored by the Crowley Art Association was held at The Gallery. Participants included Sophie Kleiser, Rachel Kopp, Kristel Groth and Instructor Glenda Atkinson.

... Local athletes participating in the 1995 District USA Track meet at Northeast include Lana Link, Clarisa Johnson, Lauren Boulet, Anthony McAtee, Ryan Girouard, Gregory Hensgens and Brent LeJeune.

10 years ago

... American Legion Post 15 installed their new officers including Al Gibson, Historian; Bobby Frazier, Color Bearer; Joseph Broussard, Color Bearer; Jack Habetz, Commander; Dan Leonard, Department Commander; Clyde Fuselier, First Vice Commander; Norris Leger, Chaplain; Robert Doucet, Past District Commander; Michael McBride, Finance Officer; Pat Hebert, Area C Commander; and A.J. Jones, Adjutant.

... The Eta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently held a planning rush to welcome new members at the home of Majorie Wild. Among those attending were, Cindy Zaunbrecher, Marjorie Wild, Teresa Wright and Heidi Stutes.

... The Crowley Pinto Americans won the 2010 Sectional Championship Tournament in Loreauville and the chance to compete in the zone tournament in Schertz, Texas. Members of the Championship team include Jack Frank, Brother Martin, Dominic Thibodeaux, Chris Schmid, Ben Broussard, Zachary Lamm, Andrew Ashby, Deontai Primeaux, Barrett Harrington, Stephen Cormier, Nick Jones and Jack Faulk. Coaches include Benny Broussard, Craig Cormier, Brant Lamm and Chuck Ashby.

5 years ago

... Ty Zaunbrecher and Clay Zaunbrecher met with professional actress Erica Ibsen after Ibsen conducted a workshop on acting. The activities were part of the National 4-H Film Festival in St. Louis. The brothers submitted the video “Somewhere Over the Bayou,” which won an award at the festival.