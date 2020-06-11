Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Retired Acadia Parish Police Jury President Aaron Cart handed the gavel over to the jury’s new president Howard “Boochie” Duncan.

... The T-Ball Hawks team included Chuck Ashby, Todd Rojas, Jason Boudreaux, Scotty Cormier, Scott Saltzman, Patrick Signorelli, Corey Adams, Timmy Acklin, Corey Kibodeaux, Kyle LeBeouf, Karen Maddlock, Bat Boy Shannon Kibodeaux, Coach Ronnie LeBeouf, Mark Adams, James Kibodeaux and Sponsor Roland Rojas.

... Sam Sonnier Jr. recently competed in the Miller Lite 5,000 meter run in Opelousas. Sonnier finished the race in a time of 28.59.

25 years ago

... During the Estherwood Awards Day Program, students receiving awards for obtaining a 3.0 -3.5 grade point average were Melissee Shamsie, Samantha Guillory, Kara Breaux, Colby Henry, Blake Nolan, Shayna Shamise, Erin Billiot, Julie Henry, Ryan Smith, Corey Stutes, William LaCombe, Travis Hodge, Naomi Lonson, Latoya Grantt, Gabriel LeJeune, Brock Domangue, Blake Thibodeaux, Jerry Vincent, Timothy Hanks, Crystal Smith, Holly Welsh, Leonard Benoit, Lance Roy, Keri Thibodeaux, Desiree Borill, Tracy Hodge, Jeremiah Benoit, Kevin Myers, Joshua Ware and Ross Doughty.

... Erika Fruge, member of the Iota Junior 4-H Club, recently designed a tee-shirt logo which was worn for Acheivement Day. Erika, the daughter of Sonya Fruge, is an eighth grade student at Iota Junior High School.

... During the Notre Dame High School Student Council Banquet special awards were presented to recipients Justin Dugas, most dependable; Alissa Richard, outstanding member; and Alyssa Reed, most dependable.

10 years ago

... A bevy of beauties recently visited Crowley’s City Hall as reigning queens from around the parish took a break from the Acadia Queen’s Contest. Among them were, Paige Bergeron, Kristen Arnold, Winter Duhon, Kelli Thibeaux, Sarah Buller, Linley Wilcox, Julia Maynard, Kenya Cradingo, Heidi Romero, Hallie LeBoeuf, Vern Weeks, Diana Tatman, Toni Wilcox, Kristy Curlee, Kristie Bieber, Heather Romero, Cemone Mire, Alyson Kratzer, Emily Granger, Kelsey Primeaux, Jackie Gradnigo, Michelle Suttles and Leah Labords.

... The Acadia Parish Rice Growers Association elected a new slate of officers at a recent meeting. Jackie Loewer turned over the chairmanship to Jerry Leonards. Charles Reiners was elected vice chairman, and Wayne Wild was elected secretary-treasurer.

... At North Crowley Elementary’s awards program, fourth and fifth grade students honored with a Certificates of Scholarship for an overall 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average were Julian Sonnier, Mickel Guidry, Lauren Runner, A’Yenda Arceneaux, Jalaysia Hebert, Hailey Runner, Bon Cormier, Skylar Chavers, Carleigh Regan and Ke’Ashnea Harris.

5 years ago

... Students recognized for perfect attendance at St. Francis School were Gracye Landry, Parker Hayes, Katie Sharp, Adam Pousson and Nathan Vincent. The students were awarded a pin and a certificate for not missing one day of school.