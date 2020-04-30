Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Marion Edwards, as a representative of the Rice Belt Board of Realtors, made the presentation of herb seed packets for distribution to Plant and Pray Garden Club members Donna Corley and Paula Meyers. ... Mrs. B.I. Moody is among the local artist having paintings displayed at the Acadia Parish Library.

... Installed as new officers of the Crowley Jaycess and Jaynes at the annual banquet are Tiger Istre, Larry Chiasson, Hank Capel, Jimmy Martien, Mike Jones, Ronnie LeBeouf, Bryan Borill, Dean Bergeaux, Randy Benoit, Judy Capel, Sandy Breaux, Peggy LeBeouf, Katie Chiasson, Cathy Bergeaux, Judy Borill, Nell Perry and Pam Martien.

25 years ago

... The faculty and staff of Crowley High School recently selected Rosella Leblanc and Jay Duhon as Lady and Gent for the month of March.

... The 4-H Beef and Seafood Cookery contest were recently held at Northgate Mall in Lafayette. Amy Pastor, an Acadia Parish 4-H’er, placed second in the Seafood Combination Contest.

... Most enthusiastic students at Midland High School include Vicky Nolan, Heather Smith, Kristi Redlich, Jodie Hoffpauir, Erica Maynard, Nancy Henry, Krystal Hargrave, April Lemaire, Kylie Godeaux, Nancy Briley, Lucas Trahan, Jeremiah Miller, Jeremy Mouton, Jared Blanchard, Jean Paul Barbier, Nick Primeaux, Shaun Viator, Courtney Stewart, Emily Abshire, Kandi Benoit, Rachel Fruge and Raymond Leger.

10 years ago

... The Crowley High School Drama Club traveled to watch “The Seafarer.” Those attending were Zaner Cluse, Kayla Kebodeaux, Danielle Hebert, Jade Dalcour, Alia Manning, Daniel Harmon, Aaron Bertrand, Tauren Thibo, Amber Guillotte, Elise Fox, Morgan Booty and Gary Baker.

... The Israelite Baptist Church Youth Department held a workshop. Organizers were Dora Johnson, Angela Augustus, Chery S. Lewis, LPP, presenter, DeBira Broussard, Mona Savoy and Lynetta Sylvester.

... The Crowley National Day of Prayer Task Force met to complete plans for the special night. Those in attendance were Mary Gray, Bonnie Gaspard, DeBira Broussard, Dorothy Eaglin, Lettie Martin, Co-chairperson Peggy Sandidge, Chairperson Dr. Ezora Proctor, Myrtle Cain, Tedine Mayfield, Stephanie Romero, Lou Grant, Virgie Robinson, Robert Gaspard, Betty Andrus, Tina LeDoux, Chris Mayfield, B.L. Jobe, Jean Anderson, Henrietta Vondenstein and Debra Tezeno.

5 years ago

... St. Michael School kindergarten celebrated May Crowning and graduation. The class includes Cate Taylor, Anna Claire Trahan, Abigail Hayes, Madeline Richard, Reagan Suire, Jack Menard, Luke Frank, Brayden Frey, Charlie Hensgens, Annalise Arceneaux, Sophia Champagne, Zachary Borne, Graden Bier, Greta Forestier, Evelyn Fulton, Jordan Harrington, Anderson Miller, Elise Cope, Anna Mooney, Elliot Viator, Erin Domingue, Emmalie Faulk, Ryleigh Oestriecher, Charlotte Prevost, Arden Rue, Jack Vondenstein, Rylee Hernandez, Jemma Miller, Jax Harrington, Brianna Tor, Cooper Cary, Holden Comeaux, Eleanor Credeur, Isabel Mcrory, Leah Regan and Brodie LeJeune.