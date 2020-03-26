Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... The Rayne High Wolves for the 1980 baseball campaign include David Plattsmier, Keith Menard, James Guidry, Mark LeBlanc, Daryll DeRouen, Timmy Stelly, Craig Guidry, Gerard Harmon, Jerry Lee, Blake Touchetts, Mike Gautreaux, Brian Foreman, Henry Soileau, Shannon Comeaux, Merlin Lormand, Manager Kevin Menard, Head Coach Don Husbands and Assistant Coach Vic Blair.

... Crowley Homemakers attending a social include Helen John, Gladys Evans, Sarah Scalco, Edith Simon, Marie Mear, Clarice Boullion, Leona Habetz, Amelia Meaux, Effie Thibodeaux, Audrey Barbier, Mildred Hollier, Ruby Bodenschatz, Pearl Boulet, Florence Richard, Hazel Adam, Mary Lou Schisler, Ida Leger, Irene Youse, Ena Richard, Tally Hayes, Leola Guidry, Beryl Lanier, Jane Cormier, Marjorie Carlin, Wilda McBride, Dale LaFleur, Marjorie LeJeune, Ida Gonzales, Jeanne Gaspard, Hilda Griffin, Lois Comeaux, Eva Richard and Susie Faul.

... Members and guest attending the National Association of University Women Scholarship Tea were Rosie Carter, Katie Joubert, Carla White, James Etta Poullard, Theresa Hall, Loavenia Lartigue, Leola Poullard, Jeanette May, Rose Jacob, Marian Cout, Cheryl Bias, Nancy Hooper and Hattie Spencer.

25 years

... Taking part in the Acadia Chapter Right to Life meeting were Mae Zaunbrecher, Gertrude O’Donnell, Rose Menou, Sharon Daigle, Florence Martin, Brenda Desormeaux, Anthony Puissegur, Monica Joubert and Mark Leonards.

... Several members of the Crowley Garden Club recently met to discuss plans for the upcoming Cleanest City Contest. Taking part in the discussion were, Mrs. M.E. Cox, Mrs. J.W. Fulkerson, Mrs. Ted Morrow, Mrs. Jeffery Brunson, Mrs. Gregory Reggie, Mrs. Louis Mayeaux, Mrs. Greg Jones and Mrs. Edmund Reggie.

... Committee members meeting to work on details of the second St. Leo IV Horseshoe Tournament. Those in attendance were Shirley Leonards, Bertha Spaetgens, Mike Hoffpauir, Fr. Francis Bourgeois, Mary Ann Leonards, Louis Cramer, Bubba Spaetgens, Gwen Thevis, Gerarld Olinger, Joseph Spaetgens, Lawrence Habetz, Clara Habetz and Christina Hornsby.

10 years

... Sandy Whiting, fifth grade teacher at St. Michael School, was honored by Bishop Michael Jarrell as Teacher of the Year.

... Members of the St. Michael Sixth Grade Basketball team included Julia Schmid, Sybil Duncan, Sarah Wright, Angela Trahan, Gabrielle Dupuis, Madeline Corley, Erin Boulet, Brooklyn Miller, Brianne Gary, Katie Boullion, Hunter Leblanc, Claire Lalande. Coaches were Peter Boulet and David Lalande.

... The 73rd International Rice Festival Queen Amber Comeaux attended the St. Martin Parish Farm Bureau Pageant in Breaux Bridge where Leigh Broussard was crowned and will compete at the State Farm Bureau Competition in June.

5 years

... Ed Habetz and Tom Regan were named the honorees for the Rice City Car Show, Shine and Stroll. On hand for the presentation were Regan, Crowley Mayor Greg Jones, Habetz and Charlotte Jeffers, coordinator.