84th Rice Festival would have been this weekend; president reflects

A letter from the 84th IRF President:

What a rollercoaster these past few months and weeks have been … lock downs, event cancellations and an active hurricane season.

I have mixed feelings, just reflecting on where we are after this last storm. Many in our city and South Louisiana, in general, are still dealing with loss of power and damages to homes and businesses.

After this last storm passed, it dawned on me that for the first time in more than 70 years, Crowley will not host our beloved Festival, our traditional week to celebrate friendship, our farmers and the fruits of their hard labor, and our time to thank God for our blessings.

Indeed, the last time our tradition was interrupted was during the Second World War in 1942, after just five years of existence. Crowley did not host the National Rice Festival for four full years before returning in 1946 as the International Rice Festival.

Thank you to Kathryn Shea Duncan, our 81st Rice Queen and Kathy Duncan from the Post Signal who helped to confirm this historical fact.

While we did not celebrate this week the usual way, I believe we should use this time to heal our wounds, help our neighbors and remind ourselves to count our blessings. We are Crowley Rice Festival Strong, and we will get through all of this together.

To our volunteers, thank you; the Festival is dear to all of us but I could not enjoy it if it were not for the countless hours every one of you spend to make it the best it can be, year after year.

We have a break this year, but the board of directors and I look forward to working together very soon as we resume planning.

To our farmers, thank you as well. Fortunately, your hard work will continue to feed Louisiana, our great USA and the rest of the world, even though, this year, the harvest celebration will not be the same.

The board and I continue to acknowledge your hard work and again, thank you for all that you do for this Festival.

To our sponsors, your continued loyalty and confidence in our board is what keeps this Festival running. We value your contribution to our Festival and the board will continue to make sure your donations are 100 percent dedicated to the Festival in complete transparency.

It was a hard decision for the board to place our 84th Festival on hold this year, but in these circumstances, the risks were much higher with so many unknowns.

To all the friends of our Festival, I can only promise you that the board and I will do everything in our power to bring you the BEST Rice Festival EVER in October 2021.

Finally, the Presidential Party and I are grateful and humbled by the decision of the board to bestow all of us with the honor to continue to serve our Festival not only for this year, but next year as well. Thank you for your continued leadership during these difficult times and for all the hard decisions you are forced with every day to not only assure the survival of our beloved Festival but to make it stronger than ever before.

See you October 14th – 17th, 2021! God Bless you all.

Gilles Piron

84th International

Rice Festival President