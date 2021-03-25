Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Top salespersons for the spice sale at Evangeline Elementary School are Tracy Dailey, first place, $50 and a camera; Samantha Hines, second place, $20 and a camera; and Monika Lacombe, third place $10 and a camera.

... Selected as eight-grade class favorites at Midland High School for the 1980-81 school term are Cassie Cormier daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Cormier of Mermentau, and Rod Benoit, son of Mr. and Mrs. Amos Benoit of Morse.

... Notre Dame High School math students who attended the Mu Alpha Theta Convention held in New Orleans include Janice Fruge, Jeanne Guidry, Teasie Daigle, Julie Sarver, Shawn Boullion and Stephanie Boustany.

25 years ago

... Dr. Kevin M. Sittig, director of LSU Burn Center in Shreveport, was named among, “The Best Doctors in America” in a recent article contained in the magazine American Health. Sittig is a native of Crowley and graduate of Notre Dame High School, is the son of Lee and Carolyn Sittig.

... Among the Redemptorist Catholic students who have been selected as Young Heros in Education based on leadership, academics, Christianity, helpfulness and dependability are Ross Grotefend, Caitlin Bertrand, Lindsay Broussard, Amanda Hayes, Kira Viator, Josh Webb, Margaret Craton, Kelly Smith, Colleen Craton and Andy Talhelm.

... Northside Christian School’s Warriors basketball team won the National Championship Title. Members of the team include Ted Saltzman, Coby Hoffpauir, Joseph Cormier, Micah Loewer, Luke Menard, Coach Jim Loewer, Marque Moreau, Roman Nepoli, Tim Perry, Hardy Ulmet, Jordan Linscombe, Josh Hahn, Brian Brooks, Justin Mier and David Knuckles.

10 years ago

... Author Leo Honeycutt was presented with the Louisiana Literary Award for his novel “Edwin Edwards: Governor of Louisiana”.

... The St. Michael eighth-grade girls basketball team was recently crowned champions of the Catholic League after a perfect 12-0 record in league competition. They also won the league tournament as well as five other tournaments and finished the season with an overall record of 31-1. Members of the team include Elise LeBeouf, Paityn Desselle, McKenzie Armand, Hanna Esthay, coach Stephen Lambousy, Brittany Nolan, Madelyn LeJeune, Payton Zaunbrecher and coaches Roxanne Zaunbrecher and Randall Esthay.

... Each year the Diocese of Lafayette honors teacher(s) and support/achiever(s) of the year from every elementary and high school in the Diocese. Bishop Michael Jarrell presented plaques of appreciation to the honorees from Notre Dame High School. Those honorees are Alfred Zaunbrecher Jr., supporter/achiever; Colleen Robichaux, teacher; and Cheryl P. Guidry, supporter/achiever.

5 years ago

... Pat Bordes, accepts the plaque designating him as the 2016 Frog Festival Grand Parade Marshal during the festival’s queen’s pageant.