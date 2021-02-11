Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Donald C. Wade, center alumni director for Southern University, was presented the keys to the city at a meeting of the local alumni chapter. Taking part were Rex Mills, president of the Acadia Alumni chapter, and Harry Fusilier, city councilman, who made the presentation.

... Members of the Crowley Middle School 4-H Club recently visited the area nursing homes. The group included Stacy Citizen, Agra Dugar, Josette Bertrand, Christine Perrodin, Ronald Leleux, Brian Guidry, Albert Monceaux, Stephanie Mayard, Sharpi Guidry, Jennifer Guidry, Jennifer Greene, Marjorie White, Shane Hanks, Keith Domingue, Janet Chaddick, Raquel Robinson, Frank Andrus and Donald Delco.

... The District II of the Louisiana Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club held the annual spring district meeting in Crowley. Among those taking part on the program were Willa Mae Dailey of Crowley, chairman of the meeting; Annie Price of Alexandria, state president-elect; Jacqueline Raxdale of Lafayette, district president; Shirley Leonard of Thibodeaux, state president; and Linda Reiners, Crowley President.

25 years ago

... Mayors throughout Acadia Parish along with board members of Acadia Heart Association were present for breakfast at American Legion Hospital to kick off Hearth Month. Taking part in the breakfast were Betty Thevis; Tess Navarre, area director fo the Heart Fund; Mayor Robert Istre; Mayor Stephen Broussard of Estherwood; Ruth Carboni; Ezora Proctor; Russell Meche; Mike McBride; Mary Ann Sagrera; Jeanette Shepard; Ronnie Aymond; Hilda Wiltz; Debra Dupont; Gloria Cart; Louise Bellamy; Earl Romero; and Tim Croughan.

... Janet Ryland of the Acadiana Arts Council along with Mary Alice Trent and Dr. Susan LeJeune of LSUE met with Jean Oubre of the Crowley Art Association to discuss the upcoming art projects funded by Decentralized Arts Funding.

10 years ago

... Bryan Alleman presented a copy of Johnny Allen’s book that had been autographed and inscribed to “Bubba” Hebert and his family. On hand for the presentation were Marsha and Delo Hebert, parents; Linda LeJeune. The book presentation was a surprise to Hebert’s family.

... The second- and third-grade classes from Egan Elementary visited Crowley City Hall on Friday. Those students who attended from the second-grade class were Collins Cormier, Owen Daigle, Jeb Decuir, Laila Deville, Gannon Dupuis, Ronald Faulk, Dixie Guidry, Hunter Hebert, Owen LeJeune, Daylan Lunson, Madison Majors, Trevor Majors, Gabrielle Primeaux, Haley Regan, Kallie Regan, Kayla Trahan, Gracie Young, and Ethan Zaunbrecher. The third-grade class included, Codi Boulet, Ben Broussard, Bob Cormier, Britt Godeaux, Lizzie Habetz, Christian Hebert, Sheyenne Lapoint, Jonas LeJeune, Alexandra Majors, Kendall Miller, Claire Hebert, Hayden Pete, Noah Prejean, Daniel Roy, Kaitlyn Roy, Devin Shanchez, Kyle Thibodeaux and Hayden Young.