LHSAA investigating Nola teams for rules violations

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is reportedly investigating multiple football programs in the New Orleans area for possibly violating the non-gathering rules put in place due to COVID-19.

According to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine has confirmed that he has been presented with and has gathered solid information on three schools while a fourth remains under investigation.

Bonine, however, would not reveal the identity of the four programs.

Bonine said the investigation, which includes videos and pictures, of three of the schools is complete.

The evidence on the fourth school conducting a workout away from its campus is still being gathered and validated.

Bonine also said that representatives from the involved schools will meet before the LHSAA executive committee on June 24 to offer an explanation.

The LHSAA issued a memo on May 17 to all of its member schools detailing penalties for schools that violate the rules put in place and the penalties are potentially numerous and severe.

Sanctions vary from probation and suspension to fines up to $2,500, along with the cost of any hearing/investigation.