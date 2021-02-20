Rayne Police investigating multiple Friday night shootings

Officers with the Rayne Police Department are actively conducting multiple shooting investigations, all of which occurred during the late night hours of Friday, Feb. 19, all concentrated in the southwest section of the city of District 2.

The investigation thus far has revealed that several shots were reported fired at multiple locations of the city.

Motive has not been determined.

Warrants have been requested and interviewing is continuing as reported by Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly.

This matter remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed these incidents or has any information regarding these crimes, they are urged to call the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215.

Additional information will be updated as the investigation allows.