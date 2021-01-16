Rayne Police investigate multiple shooting

Rayne Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people hospitalized.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1:09 a.m., Rayne Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Bella Avenue, according to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.

Once on the scene, officers discovered three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to Lafayette General Hospital by ambulance.

If anyone has information about the shooting, call the Rayne Police Department at (337) 334-4215, the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tip line at (337) 789-TIPS, or use P3 smartphone app to report it anonymously. Callers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.