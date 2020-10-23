Five people wounded in I-10 shooting just outside Crowley

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident which occurred last evening, Thursday, Oct. 22, at approximately 9:23 pm. The incident occurred on Interstate 10 near mile marker 84.

The initial investigation indicates that the victims' vehicle left Crowley entering the interstate traveling east bound. As the victim’s vehicle reached the area of mile marker 84 (east bound) multiple shots were fired into the vehicle from a separate vehicle traveling the same direction.

The victims' vehicle came to rest after crossing the median and entering the west bound lanes of Interstate 10. There were no vehicle collisions with other vehicles.

The victims' vehicle was occupied by six people at the time of the shooting (two adults and four juveniles).

In all, five people were struck from the gun fire, with two being in critical condition.

It is investigators' belief that this was a deliberate act aimed towards occupants within the vehicle and not a road rage or random act.

This investigation is active and no arrests have been made as of this time.

The APSO is unable to release any additional information at this time.