Crowley Police Chief indicted

Wed, 02/24/2021 - 2:38pm
Grand jury returns true bills on multiple charges
CROWLEY

An Acadia Parish Grand Jury on Wednesday returned true bills charging Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard with malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and attempted first-degree injuring of public records.
After hearing testimony Tuesday morning, the grand jury indicted Chief Broussard on three counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of obstruction of justice and a single count of first-degree injuring public records.
A true bill is not a finding of guilt. It is the written decision of a grand jury that it has heard sufficient evidence from the prosecution to believe that an accused person probably committed a crime and should be indicted. Thus, the indictment is sent to the court.
Nine of 12 grand jurors must agree on a decision of true bill.
No details as to the specifics of the charges are available at this time. The Post-Signal has reached out to Chief Broussard for comment.

