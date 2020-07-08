City’s second homicide reported

Local police were called Tuesday night to the third shooting in four days here. This one, however, resulted in a death.

At about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Crowley Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Eighth Street following reports of gunshots. There officers discovered a black male with two gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The victim, identified as Malik Broussard, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Neighbors told investigators they heard multiple voices speaking in loud tones followed by gunshots.

A number of casings were discovered at the scene and were collected by investigators.

The victim’s body has been sent to Calcasieu Parish for an autopsy.

Chief Jimmy Broussard said detectives are following all possible leads regarding this homicide.

This is the second homicide in the city of Crowley this year. The first occurred in the early morning hours of May 15 when a juvenile, later identified as Emori Carter, 17, was shot and killed on West 10th Street.

No arrest has been made in that incident.

Tuesday night’s shooting followed a pair of shootings that occurred on Friday, July 3. A juvenile was shot in the 1600 block of North Avenue I in the early morning hours and an apparent shoot-out in the Westwood Apartment Complex at about 7:30 p.m. that same day resulted in one man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Broussard said detectives are following all possible leads. Anyone with information concerning any of these incidents is encouraged to call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.