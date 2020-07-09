Arrest made in Tuesday night shooting death

An arrest has been made in the Tuesday night shooting death of a Crowley man.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard also reports that two men ave been arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery and subsequent shooting of a juvenile here last Friday, July 3.

Jarvis Vonkeith Harmon Jr., 21, of Crowley, was taken into custody by Crowley Police Thursday and has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Malik Broussard here on July 7.

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Eighth Street following reports of gunshots. There officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Malik Broussard, with two gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Harmon has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.