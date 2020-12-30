Arrest made in block party shooting deaths

According to a press release, Crowley Police have made one arrest in connection with the double homicide that took place during a block party in Crowley.

The release states as follows:

The incident occurred on Dec. 27 in the 1000 block of West Hutchinson. Two victims were hit by gunfire and later died at the hospital from their injuries.

One suspect Raphues Joseph “Aka Tonky” of Crowley turned himself in to Crowley Police and was arrested for two counts of second degree murder.

He is currently being held at the Acadia Parish Jail with a $825,000 bond.

This investigation is still on going.

If you have any information in regard to this incident, please contact Detective Ryan Temple by phone at 337-788-4137 or Acadia Crime Stoppers.