Acadia Parish opens supply centers for parish residents

Acadia Parish residents impacted by Hurricane Delta can receive water, MREs, and ice at three local distribution sites today:

Midland High School (Front Parking Lot) - 735 S. Crocker St., Midland

Rayne City Hall - 801 The Blvd., Rayne

St. Francis Elementary - 490 St. Joseph Ave., Iota

These PODs are open to all parish residents with a valid ID from 8am-5pm and they will operate on a day by day basis depending on power. Any residents in need of tarps for their home can contact their local fire departments.

For parish-level questions regarding distribution sites, contact the Director of the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Ashley LeBlanc, at acadiaohsep@appj.org or call 337-783-4357.