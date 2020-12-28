Article Image Alt Text

2 dead, 1 injured in Sunday shooting

Mon, 12/28/2020 - 2:15pm
Police: Shooters fired into a ‘block party’ gathering
FROM STAFF REPORTS, THE CROWLEY POST-SIGNAL
CROWLEY

Two people are dead and another one is injured following a drive-by shooting here early Sunday morning.
Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on West Hutchinson Avenue.
Police were on the scene before the shooting started, having been called in to break up a large block party.
Broussard said the block party “involved a large number of people.” One witness said “hundreds” were present at the time of the shooting.
According to Broussard, police believe three shooters were involved in the incident, two escaping by car and one on foot.
Police have identified the shooting victims as Joseph Castillo, 25, and Nikkita Savoy, 31.
Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Savoy was transported to a regional hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The third victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the chief.
The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, Broussard said. No arrests have been made but detectives are following leads.
Broussard confirmed that Savoy had been involved in a fatal shooting on Dec. 20, 2016, which was determined to be self-defense
Anyone with any information concerning Sunday morning’s incident is encouraged to call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.
Callers can remain anonymous.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020