2 dead, 1 injured in Sunday shooting

Two people are dead and another one is injured following a drive-by shooting here early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on West Hutchinson Avenue.

Police were on the scene before the shooting started, having been called in to break up a large block party.

Broussard said the block party “involved a large number of people.” One witness said “hundreds” were present at the time of the shooting.

According to Broussard, police believe three shooters were involved in the incident, two escaping by car and one on foot.

Police have identified the shooting victims as Joseph Castillo, 25, and Nikkita Savoy, 31.

Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Savoy was transported to a regional hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The third victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the chief.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, Broussard said. No arrests have been made but detectives are following leads.

Broussard confirmed that Savoy had been involved in a fatal shooting on Dec. 20, 2016, which was determined to be self-defense

Anyone with any information concerning Sunday morning’s incident is encouraged to call the Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous.