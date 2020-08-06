Mayor remains in hospital; improving

Mayor Tim Monceaux’s health continues to improve at a Lafayette hospital.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Monceaux said, “As I continue to recover in the hospital from COVID-19, I deeply appreciate and thank you for your outpouring of concern and prayers for me and my family. I am receiving excellent care and treatment, evidenced by my health’s improvement.”

Monceaux announced on Friday, July 24, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being in close contact with another person that had tested positive.

He self-quarantined and said then that he would continue to conduct city business while recuperating at home.

One week later, however, the mayor was admitted to a Lafayette hospital.

“My doctor decided my level of comfort, care and rest could be mroe fully managed within a medical facility and he admitted me,” Monceaux said at the time.”

He has remained hospitalized since then but continues to communicate vie cell phone with personnel at city hall.

“ I’m looking forward to the day I am able to physically return to work,” Monceaux said Thursday. “I specifically want to acknowledge Mayor Pro Tem Steven Premeaux and thank him for representing me at the Crowley Board of Aldermen committee meetings (Wednesday).”

Meanwhile, Crowley City Hall remains closed to the public until further notice.

Anyone that has business to conduct with the city is encouraged to call, fax, email or utilize the U.S. Postal Service.

During regular business hours, a temporary “drop box” is placed near the front door of city hall for citizens who prefer to hand-deliver correspondence. That box is checked regularly by staff.

For more information, call city hall at 783-0824.