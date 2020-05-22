Today the International Rice Festival issued the following statement:

The International Rice Festival Board of Directors has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation and its effects on our festival very closely. As you all know, the planning of our festival includes coordinating numerous vendors, scheduling entertainment, relying on community sponsors and of course, hosting large crowds made up of both locals and guests from various cities and states.

It is with heavy hearts that we have made the decision to place all events dealing with the 84th International Rice Festival on hold, including the festival itself, until further notice. This decision does not come lightly but has been based upon the restrictions outlined by our state government. Our focus is the safety and wellbeing of all our volunteers and visitors and our ability to produce an event to the standards that our festival goers are accustomed to and deserve.

With this decision, the Board has also decided that all positions currently held, including the Executive Board, Board of Directors, Queen and Presidential Party will remain in place until the 84th International Rice Festival is held, regardless of date.

We thank everyone for their understanding and support during this difficult time. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.