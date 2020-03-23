Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Susan G. Villejoin, 69, who passed away at her home in Crowley on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 11:45 p.m.

Pastor Jason Corder from Forest Park Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Tuesday, at 1 p.m. until time of services all in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include one daughter, Laurie Villejoin and companion Issac Fils of Crowley; one son, Shawn and wife Kimberly Villejoin of Crowley; three brothers, Henry and wife Darleen Gautreaux of Alabama, Wilson Gautreaux of Crowley and Randall Gautreaux of Alabama; one granddaughter, Bailee Villejoin and companion Mikal Hebert of Lake Charles.

Ms. Villejoin was preceded in death by her husband, John Villejoin; her parents, Henry and Agnes Gautreaux; and one sister, Sandra Arnold.

