Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Stephen Mark “Mutt” Venable, 64, who passed away surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pastor Josh Belt of Our Savior’s Church will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 1 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A private inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie Venable Webb and husband Jimbo of Crowley, and Stacey Venable Hinze and husband William of Youngsville; three brothers, Michael Venable and wife Dena of Baton Rouge, Johnny Venable and wife Mona of Crowley, and William “Bill” Venable and wife Brenda of Corpus Christi, Texas; and most importantly, the light of his life his four grandchildren, Nicole Sonnier, Peyton Hinze, Liam Hinze and Anne-Marie Hinze.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Elida Venable; and one brother, James “Paps” Venable.

Pallbearers will be Jimbo Webb, William Hinze, Brady Venable, Bryant Venable, Gannon Quebodeaux and Liam Hinze.

The family would like to thank the St. Joseph Carpenter House and all the hospice care that he received during his illness.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.