RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, for Stacy Elizabeth Rubin, 49, who died Tuesday, March 3, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Emmanuel O. Awe, S.S.J., Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her daughter, Jai Arnae Rubin; father, Joseph Gilbert Rubin Jr. and spouse Sandra; paternal grandmother, Lillie Rubin; six step-siblings; four aunts, Mary Jane Anderson and spouse Louis, Donna Wiltz, Marian Rubin Rochon and Karen Rubin Theall; uncle, Peter Rubin; and four godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Ann Wiltz Broussard; maternal grandparents, Presley and Adele Labbe Wiltz; and paternal grandfather, Joseph G. Rubin Sr.

Pallbearers will be Damien Anderson, Calvin Brown, Jamien Evans, Aaron Logan, Christopher Logan and Tyreek Logan. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Anderson, Preston Bernard, Jamie Evans, Blake Gothe, Donald "Pete" Gothe, Rufus Gothe Jr. and John Wilton Rochon.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Saturday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

