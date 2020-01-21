A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Evangeline, for Rosa Latiolais Hebert, 94, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. at her residence in Evangeline surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Paul LaFleur, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Iota.

Mrs. Hebert is survived by her husband of 74 years, Clifton Joseph Hebert of Evangeline; one daughter, Linda Gale Hebert Simar and her husband Wayne of Lafayette; two grandsons, Todd Simar and his wife Maggie of Lafayette and Ryan Simar and his wife Angelique of Houma; three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Jade and Kade Simar; one sister, Dolores Gary and her husband Merlin of Evangeline; and one brother, Shelton Latiolais of Evangeline.

She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Joseph Hebert; her parents, Joseph and Matilda LaCombe Latiolais; four sisters, Anna Lee LeJeune, Lillian Wright, Juanita Hebert and Livian Gatte; and one brother, John Henry Latiolais.

