RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Robert P. Simoneaux, 66, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, with Rev. Kevin Bordelon as Celebrant.

Visitation began in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel on Monday, Feb. 17, at 12:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., and resumed on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment followed the mass in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Mr. Simoneaux passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home in Rayne.

Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing and going to the casino. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty four years, Carolyn Simoneaux of Rayne; father, Wilbert Simoneaux of Rayne; children, Lauri Simoneaux of Houston, Texas, and Celeste Simoneaux of Rayne; grandchildren, Zachary Simoneaux of Houston, Texas, Peighton Simoneaux, Hayes Prudhomme, Paxton Prudhomme and Corinne Hawley of Rayne; sisters, Vicki Istre and husband Carl and Bridget Leon and husband Rob, all of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Lou Gremillion.

Pallbearers were Carl Istre, Pat Leleux, Judd Hawley, Kyle Leleux and Chad Leleux.

Visitors may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Simoneaux's family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

