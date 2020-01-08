Memorial services will be held at a date for Ricky Mason Lewis, 61, who died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence in Rayne.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Turner Lewis of Rayne; two daughters, Elizabeth Lewis of Tyler, Texas, and Courtney Lewis of Tyler, Texas; a step-son, Nelson Turner of Rayne; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eldred Bass Lewis; mother, Louise Gwin Lewis; and brother, Ronald Lewis.

Ricky worked in maintenance for Shop Rite and Tobacco Plus.

