Ricky Mason Lewis

Wed, 01/08/2020 - 11:46am
RAYNE

Memorial services will be held at a date for Ricky Mason Lewis, 61, who died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence in Rayne.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Turner Lewis of Rayne; two daughters, Elizabeth Lewis of Tyler, Texas, and Courtney Lewis of Tyler, Texas; a step-son, Nelson Turner of Rayne; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eldred Bass Lewis; mother, Louise Gwin Lewis; and brother, Ronald Lewis.
Ricky worked in maintenance for Shop Rite and Tobacco Plus.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.

