Rebecca Ann Meaux “Becky” Fogleman

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 5:05pm
CROWLEY

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Rebecca Ann Meaux “Becky” Fogleman, 65, who passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Iota.
Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.
The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Becky is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Fogleman of Iota; one daughter, Devon Fogleman of Crowley; two sons, Alex Fogleman of Savanah, Georgia, and Jace Fogleman of New Orleans; her mother, Dorothy Danum “Dot” Foreman of Crowley; three sisters, Deanna Meaux Bryant of New Orleans, Mona Meaux Cart of Iota, and Penny Meaux Edwards of Broussard; two granddaughters, Alexis Fogleman of Crowley, and Aliyah Woods of Crowley; and one great-granddaughter, Rilynn Grace Woods of Crowley.
She is preceded in death by one daughter, Paige Alexandra Fogleman; and her father, L.J. Meaux.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

