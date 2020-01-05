Michael Todd Henry was born to Rodley Henry and Lorraine Landry Henry on Jan. 5, 1966, in Crowley and was called to his Heavenly Father on Dec. 30, 2019, in El Campo, Texas. Todd, a native of Midland, was a 1984 graduate of Midland High School. Over the past 20 years, he owned and operated a trucking business in both Louisiana and Texas. Todd later in his life moved to El Campo, where he resided until his death. Todd was a wonderful cook who especially enjoyed boiling crawfish for his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by many people in both Louisiana and Texas.

Todd is survived by his two sons, Nathan and Ethan Henry of El Campo; two daughters, Aimee Humble and her husband Richard of Morse, and Shanel Henry and her fiancé Joby Lacombe of Lake Arthur; his parents, Lorraine Landry Henry of Scott and Rodley James Henry and his wife Barbara of Springfield; one brother, Stephen Craig Henry and his wife Jamie of Lafayette; one sister, Lori Henry Richard and her husband Jason of Thibodeaux; one grandmother, Jeanette Broussard Landry of Mermentau; and two grandchildren, Grant and Addison Humble of Morse and a step-grandchild, Hagen Lacombe of Lake Arthur.

Todd is preceded in death by his grandparents, R.J. and Viloa Henry of Midland and Wilson D. Landry of Mermentau.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Todd Henry, 53, of El Campo will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau beginning on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. with a Rosary beginning recited at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until the time of his funeral Mass. Todd will be laid to rest in the Istre Cemetery following his services.

Those chosen to honor Todd as his pallbearers will be Poncho Henry, Lee Myers, James Perry, Stephen Henry, Keith Henry and Wes Bertrand. Those chosen to be honorary pallbearers will be Barton Kibodeaux, Conley Thibodaux, Brian Breaux, Stacy Brown, Joey Graves, Russell Merik, Glenn Pasock, Kris Landry, Britt Cormier, Clay Cormier and Garrett Klumpp.

