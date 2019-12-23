A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for Michael Herbert LeBlanc, 75, who passed away the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 19, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Surrounded by his loving family he died of complications of COPD, a condition he had been heroically battling for years.

Mike was a longtime educator starting as a speech therapist, then a member of pupil appraisal team, then Supervisor and Director of Special Education in Acadia Parish.

He continued periodically after retirement serving as an assessor for other parishes’ special education departments.

He and Carol’s love of antiques let them to own antique business and booths over the years in Crowley, Washington, New Orleans and currently Opelousas. He took great pride in repairing and refinishing antiques to their former glory.

He and Carol also enjoyed antique shopping and traveling, especially to several tropical islands and the beaches of Florida and Alabama. He loved the sand, snorkeling and the ocean.

Those that knew him know his love of parties, especially Mardi Gras, and participation in krewes in New Orleans and Crowley.

Mike as known for his dedication to his faith, family, and friends, both new and old, especially his St. Michael classmates who regularly attended Mass and lunch together, and those special yearly Mardi Gras parties at Carol and Mike’s house.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carol Chappuis LeBlanc, one son Christopher Leblanc, a daughter Christy L. (Erasto) Padron and grandsons Draven Tveit and Marcos Padron, all of Scott; a sister, Judy (Terry) Dunphy of Carrollton, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sherry Bouillion Leblanc of Houston; and many sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Herbert and Stella LeBlanc; his brother, Carl Leblanc; and his in-laws, Al and Thelma Chappuis.

As per his wishes, Mike was a body donor to the Louisiana Bureau of Anatomical Services for the advancement of medical treatment of COPD and like diseases.