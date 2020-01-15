Melvyn was born in Mermentau Cove on Sept. 26, 1946. to John Smith and Clouya Benoit Smith. He was called from this life on Jan. 9, 2020.

Melvyn was the principal of Mermentau Elementary for 37 years. He was an avid fan of LSU and loved watching all sports as well. Most of all, Melvyn loved visiting with family and friends. Melvyn was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Melvyn is survived by his three brothers, Leonard (Gale) Smith of Gueydan, Lee Roy Smith of Mermentau Cove and Ravis Smith of Lake Arthur; his two sisters, Elaine (James) Stackhouse of Jennings and Roxanna (Donald) Murray of Iowa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Melvyn is preceded in death by his parents, John and Clouya Smith.

Funeral services for Melvyn Smith, 73 of Mermentau Cove, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral home in Jennings on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Seth Bianchini officiating.

Burial will follow in the Istre Cemetery.

Those chosen to honor Melvyn as his pallbearers are Buddy Murray, Jeff Smith, Ryan Smith, Matthew Bebee, Kaleb Murray and Dwayne Bebee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly LeBoeuf, and Mark Guinn.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning on Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral services at 11 a.m.

