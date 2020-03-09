RAYNE - Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, for Mary Nell Avant, 80, who died Friday, March 6, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include her sister, Deana "Dee" Torres and spouse Lupe Torres of Reserve; five nephews, Mark Duhon and spouse Diana Duhon of Rayne, Terry Duhon and spouse Enola Duhon of Mire, Kenneth Duhon and spouse Becky Duhon of Port Acres, Texas, Lloyd Morrow and spouse Pat Morrow of LaCombe, and Duke Morrow and spouse Natalie Morrow of LaPlace; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Avant Jr.; mother, Lucille J. Vincent; step-father, Wilson Vincent; grandmother, Philoman Johnson; and aunt, Essie Hall.

