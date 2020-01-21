RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Martin John LaCroix, 80, who died Monday, January 20, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Edward Duhon, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Martin served in the United States Army. He was a barber and retired with the Acadia Parish Sheriff Office as Chief Civil Deputy.

Survivors include wife of 60 years, Mona LeBlanc LaCroix; two daughters, Gina LaCroix Cecil and spouse Mike Cecil, and Annette LaCroix Thibodeaux and spouse Carroll Thibodeaux; four grandchildren, Amanda F. Gilbert and spouse Danny Gilbert, Megan T. Biddy and spouse Jeremy Biddy, Mia T. Fantroy and spouse Bryant Fantroy, Blake Terro and spouse Chad Deshotel; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Gilbert, Avery Gilbert, Joseph Biddy, Maddox Fantroy, Meredith Fantroy, Presley Terro, and baby Biddy arriving in May; and a brother, Alex LaCroix and spouse Linda.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Tina LaCroix Terro; father, Alex LaCroix Sr.; mother, Claudia Cormier LaCroix; sisters, Irene LaCroix Junot, Claudette LaCroix Richard, Dorothy LaCroix Duhon and Rose LaCroix Fontenot; brothers, Francis LaCroix, Cleo LaCroix, Rufus LaCroix Sr. and brother, Leo LaCroix Sr..

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.