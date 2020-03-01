RAYNE - Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at noon in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Maria Elizabeta Samin, 86, who died Friday, February 28, at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Litija, Slovenia.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the memorial services.

Mrs. Samin was a bold, spunky, undaunted person who lived life to the fullest. She spoke five languages, and loved to read and travel. She easily made friends everywhere she went. Among her many accomplishments was receiving a commission to paint President Ronald Reagan's portrait. She was delighted to receive a letter from the President thanking her for her work. Her favorite place was her lovingly restored stone house in Baska, Krk. When her grandchildren joined her at her home for the summer holiday, her joy was complete.

"...Grieve not, Nor speak of me with tears. But laugh and talk of me as if were beside you...I loved you so-Twas Heaven here with you" Isla Paschal Richardson

Survivors include her daughter, Natasha Samin Domagalski and spouse Paul A. Domagalski of Duson, son, Greg Samin and spouse Deborah Freemond Samin of Lake in the Hills, ILL, two grandchildren, Reese F.L. Samin, Ellie M.L. Samin both of Lake of the Hills, ILL, three sisters, Nika Zucchiatti of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Marjeta Skufca of Litija, Slovenia, Elica Tomazic and spouse Tomo Tomazic of Pivka, Slovenia, brother, Adi Pintar and spouse Danijela Pintar of Skofja Loka, Slovenia, sister-in-law, Paula Pintar of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

She was preceded in death by husband, John M. Samin, father, Franci Pintar, mother, Ursula Pirc Pintar, two brothers, Franci Pintar, Janez Pintar, brother-in-law, Joze Zucchiatti.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday March 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to noon.

