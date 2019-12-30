Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Lula Mae Cormier, 74, who passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 10:08 a.m. at her home in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in The Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery in Mire.

The family has requested visitation to be held Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited Monday evening at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of fifty two years, Raymond Cormier of Rayne; three daughters, Annette Cormier and her companion, Andre Douga, Christine and husband, Wayne Menard, and Melissa Cormier all of Rayne; two sisters, Shirley Trahan and Dot LeBlanc both of Rayne; four grandchildren, Courtney, Austin and Lance Menard and Connor Cormier-Richard and companion, Dylan Istre; one great-grandson on the way, Preston Elliot Istre; two step great-grandchildren, Ellie and John-Thomas Istre; three Godchildren, Michelle Lavergne, Katie Leckelt and Mary Alice Cormier all of Rayne; one brother-in-law, Travis Cormier; three sisters-in-law, Louise and husband, Glenn Trahan of Rayne, Shirley Douga of Rayne, and Norma Cormier of Cankton; a special friend, Jennifer Soileaux of Rayne; and her furry grandson, Beau.

Mrs. Cormier was preceded in death by her mother, Onezia Comeaux Breaux; her father, Ulyusse Alleman; two sisters, Nellie Garrie and Elta LeBlanc Murphy; and one brother, Elton Alleman.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lamm Hospice for all their care that was given to her in her time of need.

Pallbearers for the services will be Wayne and Austin Menard, Dylan Istre, Andre Douga, Russell Lavergne and Dwayne Leckelt. Honorary pallbearer will be Lance Menard.

