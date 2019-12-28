Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Lawrence A. Mire, 71, who passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 11:41 a.m. at the Ellington in Rayne.

Pastor Berl Adams, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Church Point will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in Abshire Cemetery in rural Kaplan.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Monday, 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include two sons, James Mire of Rayne and Lynn and wife Amy Mire of Iota; one daughter, Jessica Mire of Crowley; two sisters, Debbie Monceaux of Crowley and Eula Garrie of Roberts Cove.

Mr. Mire was preceded in death by his parents, Minus and Mercedes P. Mire; and one brother, Calvin Mire.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley is in charge of all of the arrangements.