A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Juanita Istre Kelbaugh, 80, who died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 8:35 p.m. at her home in Crowley.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m.

Following the Mass of Christian Burial, Mrs. Kelbaugh will be cremated and her cremated remains will be buried in Thurmont, Maryland, next to her husband at a later date.

She is survived by two sons, Rule Kelbaugh and wife Peggy of Jacksonville, Florida, and Keeffer Kelbaugh and wife Claire of Rayne; five grandchildren, Anna Kelbaugh, Erin Kelbaugh, Kristen Kelbaugh, Andrus Kelbaugh and Keeffer Kelbaugh; two sisters, Lorita “Bootsie” Guidry of Lyons Point, and Sheila Arceneaux of Welsh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Kelbaugh; her parents, Henry and Anna David Istre; one sister, Helen Saucier; four brothers, Huey, Richard, James and Michael Istre.

