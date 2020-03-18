Josephine "Josie" Thecla Berken Thevis

ROBERTS COVE - Funeral services, for Josephine “Josie” Berken Thevis, 85, will be held on Thursday March 19th, the feast of her patron Saint, St. Joseph. She died peacefully, Thursday, March 17, 2020 at her home in Roberts Cove surrounded by her three daughters.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant at the graveside service.

Josie was a devout Catholic having served as a lifelong parishioner of St. Leo Catholic Church in Roberts Cove. She was a member of the St. Leo’s Altar Society, a member of Catholic Daughters of America, first at St. Joseph in Rayne, then a charter member of St. Leo’s in Roberts Cove, adoree at St. Lawrence Adoration Chapel in Mowata since its inception, Neighborhood Rosary Group “The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary”, St. Leo Choir member and director, Home Demonstration member, Eucharistic Minister for shut-ins, Germanfest coordinator and director of the singers group, and co-curator of German Heritage Museum for 25 years.

Her faithful service to the Catholic faith was recognized as she was a recipient of the Bishops medal for the Lafayette Diocese. Josie was also the German Culture Representative for the Diocese of Lafayette at the Diocesan Centennial Celebrations.

Josie was the most loving, selfless, devout Catholic lady, a pillar of the St. Leo Catholic community, a past member of the St. Leo Parish Council. She served as a leader of the Sodality of Mary organization and music leader for the summer Hi God program for children, and rarely missed First Friday Devotions. She and her husband, Anthony “Buster” Thevis were instrumental in forming the St. Leo Horseshoe Auction and Rayne Catholic School auction. She also chaired Rayne Catholic and Notre Dame Craft Fairs giving selflessly of her time and talents to raise money for Catholic schools.

Josie attended primary school at St. Leo’s in Roberts Cove and was a graduate of St. Michael’s School in Crowley. Her devotion to her faith showed also by sending her children through Catholic school and was proud that all of her grandchildren were educated in Catholic schools.

Josie was an avid fan of Pioneer football and was fortunate to attend practically every home game being a season ticket holder. She also had a love for the Texas Rangers and was lucky to travel to some games with her family making memories that will last forever. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play various sports at Rayne Catholic, Notre Dame, and John Paul the Great.

Josie especially enjoyed music, playing piano, gardening, crocheting, making crafts, painting, cake decorating, woodworking, sewing, and canning. She was an avid reader and especially loved sitting on the balcony at the beach listening to the waves.

Josie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend and she especially loved gathering with her family and hosting their “game night competitions” which brought such joy to her and the family. She loved Face Timing with her great-grandson, Luke, and anyone who was ever able to witness this knows just how special this time was for both of them. No matter Josie’s physical ailment, you could always find her praying with, and for, her fellow family member or friends for their own health ailments and for their healing. She always had that broad smile on her face leading all the faithful in prayer. She was devoted to our Lord and had a special devotion to Mother Mary and St. Joseph. She will always be remembered for introducing her family, as well and many extended family members and friends, to the power of the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

Survivors include her three children: Gwen Thevis, Stephanie and spouse J. Gaylon Thibodeaux, Trudy and spouse Brian Ronkartz, all of Roberts Cove.

Six grandchildren: Taylor Thibodeaux, Kane Thibodeaux and Spouse Anna, Sarah Thibodeaux and fiancé Clint Henry, Thomas Ronkartz, Matthew Ronkartz, John Ronkartz, and one honorary granddaughter Katelyn Clark. One great grandson, Luke Thibodeaux, One sister, Rita Berken Hoffpauir, sisters-in-law, Marie T. Berken, Brenda B. Smith and Wilda Thevis, and one brother-in-law, Jesse Harrington, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony “Buster” Thevis, her parents, John Casper Berken and Thecla Thevis Berken, father-in-law Gerhard Thevis and mother-in-law Veronica Thevis, brothers, Al Berken, Herman Berken, Vincent Berken, and Reinie Berken and sisters, Elizabeth Berken Klein, Angela Berken Leger, Mary Berken Harrington, Anna Louise Berken and Christina Berken Hornsby, sisters-in-law, Elvina Berken, Leona Berken Smaihall, and Barbara Thevis, and brothers-in-law, Charles Klein, Robert Leger, Jesse Hoffpauir, Simon Hornsby, Ferdie Thevis and Lionel Thevis.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:15 pm.

