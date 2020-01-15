Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for John H. Hebert Sr., 83, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kaplan.

Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in the Old Crowley Cemetery.

Mr. Hebert is survived by two daughters, Pamela Nguyen of Abbeville, Tracy Hebert of Abbeville; three sons, Scotty Patton of Houston, Texas, Randel P. Hebert of Youngsville and Mike Hebert of Lafayette; two stepsons, Chester Hanks Jr. of Morse, Michael Hanks of Frisco, Texas; one sister, Barbara Hebert of Crowley; two brothers, Raymond Hebert of Crowley and Richard Hebert of Florida; 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hebert; one son, John H. Hebert Jr.; his parents, Maxine and Ida Marie Broussard Hebert; two brothers, Robert and Morgan Hebert.

