February 24, 1924 – March 20, 2020

Private services will be held for Hulna Manuel, 96, who passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Crowley.

Burial will take place in Evangeline Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hulna Manuel was born in Ville Platte on Feb. 24, 1924, to Martin and Odette Fontenot Attales.

She enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds, sewing, baking bread and making candy. Her greatest joy was entertaining her grandchildren. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves her family with many memories that they will cherish forever.

She is survived by her two daughters, Raynell Manuel Gilder and husband Eugene of Crowley and Katherine M. Donham and husband James of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Rustin Gilder, Tiffany Istre, Yvonne Anderson, Caroline Boudreaux, Margaret Cox, Emma Ruiz and Carson Donham; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; last remaining sister-in-law of the Manuel family, Ruth Zerangue; and last remaining cousin of the Attales family, Nettie Wayne Thibodaux.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Odette Fontenot Attales; and her husband, Duvie Manuel.

