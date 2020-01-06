RAYNE - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church of Rayne for Hubert O’brine Roberts, who died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Reverend Nathan T. Stevens will officiate, with interment at Community Garden Cemetery, Rayne.

Hubert was born on August 17, 2961 to the union of Oliver (Kiser) and Lillie B. Roberts, the youngest of eight children. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. Carlton Frank at Starlight Baptist Church, Rayne.

A 1979 graduate of Rayne High School, Hubert then graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisisns (ULL). He worked as a QMRP for Normal Life in Lafayette for many years, and later at LARC, Tyler Institute and Southern Comfort until his health declined.

At an early age, Hubert began his love for the piano, assisting in his service as minister of music for his hometown at Starlight Baptist Church, Morning Star Baptist Church and many other over the years. He also offered his musical gift for weddings and funerals.

He leaves to cherish his memories two siblings, Darrell Roebrts Sr. and Frances Bias, both of Rayne; two sister-in-law, Dora Senegal and Linda Roberts; one aunt, Eva Guillory of Texas City, Texas; one adopted mother, Alice Vector; special niece, Luciana Bias; two special great-nephews, Isaiah Bias and Issac Bias Jr., all of Rayne; best friend, Jude Cole of New Orleans; seven godchildren, Tarra Roberts, Danielle Roberts, Kenneth Eaglin, Laqueda Wiltz, Kyler Sinegal, Isaac Bias Jr. and Jamarcus Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Lillie B. Roberts; one sister, Mary Ann Boutte; four brothers, Oliver Roberts Jr., Rickey K. Senegal, Rony “Red” Roberts and Barry Roberts Sr.; and two special friends, Lerone Rubin and Dale Rubin.

The family of Hubert Roberts wishes to express their gratitude to Acadian Ambulance for their service and the Starlight Baptist Church family.

Funeral arrangements have be entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., 1417 East Simcoe Street, Lafayette.