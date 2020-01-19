RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, for Gertrude Phillips Cole, 93, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Emmanuel O. Awe S.S.J., Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the Funeral Services.

Survivors include her seven children, Bernadette Cole of Rayne, Melvin Cole Jr. and spouse Norma of Rayne, Daniel Cole Sr. of Rayne, Sandra C. Livings and spouse Hilton of Rayne, Helen C. Oscar of Lafayette, John G. Cole and spouse Jappari of Rayne, Jude Cole of New Orleans; one non-biological son, Milton Wiltz of Houston, Texas; 33 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jane Louis Harmon of Rayne and Delores Boards of Rayne; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Cole of Rayne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Joseph Cole Sr.; parents, Roosevelt Phillips Sr. and Esther Evans Phillips; son, James R. Cole; daughter, Esther Marie Evans Cole; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Nettie Phillips Foreman; and four brothers, James B. Phillips, Roosevelt Phillips Jr., Vincent Phillips and Leroy Phillips Sr..

Pallbearers will be Daniel Cole Jr., Melvin Cole III, Thaylon Alfred, Charles Rochester Jr., Marvis Cole, Markel Cole, Jamathen Cole and Quincy Rochester.

Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Cole Sr., Daniel Cole Sr., John Cole, Jude Cole, Chetwin Cole, Jasper Cole, Milton Wiltz, Kenneth R. Phillips, Rodney Figaro, Jonavon Cole, Martin Lewis, James Cole Jr. and Hilton Livings Sr..

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, Jan. 24, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.