Evette R. Broussard

Monday, December 30, 2019

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church here for Evette R. Broussard, 55, who died at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Lafayette.
Interment will follow in West Crowley Cemetery in Crowley with Rev. Nathan Stevens officiating.
Visitation will be observed the morning of Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church in Rayne.
Evette enjoyed attending church, working, cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Kerold Broussard Sr. of Rayne; two sons, Kerold Broussard Jr. and Drakkar Broussard, both of Rayne; a daughter, Essence Broussard of Rayne; two brothers, Tracy Carter and Velmore VonKeith Carter, both of Rayne; a sister, Anegla G. Carter Bellard of Rayne; three grandchildren, Kenyon, Ke’Loni and Kabre’ Broussard; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest and Alberta Carter, and a brother, Michael Lawrence Carter.
Pallbearers will be Alvin Minix Jr., Gregory Minix Sr., Christopher Minix, Nicholas Johnson, Davin Broussard and Malcolm Malbrough.
Frank Brothers Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of funeral arrangements (337) 457-7533.

