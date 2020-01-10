Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Bethel CME Church, 320 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley, for Mr. Earnest Cormier Sr., 77, who entered eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Rev. Charles Rochester, pastor of Bethel CME Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Cormier was a Member and Steward of Bethel CME Church He was also a member of Leonard Lodge 151, Crowley Housing Board of Directors and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.

Mr. Cormier leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Helena Brunell Cormier of Crowley; four sons, Nathan G. Cormier (Edith) and Brian Jerome Cormier Sr. (Ramona), both of Crowley, Julian R. Cormier (Josette) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Quentin J. Cormier Sr. (Ravonne) of El Paso, Texas; two daughters, Sandra Wilson of Crowley and Allegra Pummer (Anthony) of Rayne; and his daughters-in-law that he loved as his daughters; three sisters, Evelyn Jane Guidry (John) of McKinney, Texas, and Violet L. Benoit and Evis Cormier, both of Crowley; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Earnest and Ella Cormier; one son, Earnest Cormier Jr.; four sisters, Catherine Rogers, Otherene Cormier, Lucinda Jackson and Wadie Arceneaux; and his mother-in-law, Mildred Rachal.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Bethel CME Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.