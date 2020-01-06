ALABAMA - Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Gardens East, Jefferson Memorial Gardens East, in Trussville, Alabama, for Dr. John C. Besse, 86, of Birmingham. He passed away peacefully at UAB Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Dr. Besse earned his PhD in Pharmacology from Vanderbilt University where he met his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Virginia Marie Besse. It was only by chance that this union occurred. Dr. Besse sought out achieving his PhD from Vanderbilt University while Virginia Marie Ozment was forced to go to Vanderbilt University because her father did not like her less than stellar grades from Georgetown University. After they married, Dr. Besse became employed by the University of Alabama at Birmingham as a Professor of Pharmacology where he taught for over 37 years and was elevated to Emeritus status.

He happened to be an avid LSU and Saints fan and he loved watching football games surrounded by family. He also served as a medic in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. He was a huge family man who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an accomplished bowler and he played in many of the Birmingham leagues. He was a former President of the American Daylily Society and enjoyed traveling around the southeast as a garden judge.

He is preceded in death by his adoring wife of 41 years, Virginia Marie Besse, and his parents, Merlin Anthony and Helen Broussard Besse of Rayne.

He will be sorely missed and survived by his children, Nancy Besse Norred-Shanks (Burt), Helen Besse Smith (Edwin), John Kenneth Besse (Becky); grandchildren, Monica Marie Robinson, Bailey Anice Avina (Cesar), Kirsten Nichole Robinson, David Edward Norred Jr., Ashley Nicole Norred (Brad Thomas), Crawford Elizabeth Shanks, Courtney Lynn Norred, Emily Taylor Besse, Eric Anthony Besse, John Jackson Besse; great-grandchildren, Alesandra Iyana Avina, Analisa Rose Avina, Braxton Christopher Thomas, Wyatt James Valles, Grayson Isaac Robinson; and his beloved pet, Leo.

All whom loved him dearly will never forget his tenacity, wit, charm, grace, tact (when pertinent) and undying love.

Funeral services Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens of Trussville, Alabama is in charge of arrangements.