Dante Blye Lacombe

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Dante Blye Lacomb, 19, who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 7:45 p.m. in Egan.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, officiated for the services.

The family requested visiting hours Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time.

Burial was in Johnson Hanks Cemetery.

Dante is survived by his mother, Cricket Lacomb of Morse; his father, Jarrod Larry of Lyons Point; two sisters, Breana and Madison Larry, both of Lyons Point; three brothers, Christian Michael Hill of Morse, Dedric Ty Lacomb of Moss Bluff, and Andre Larry of Lyons Point; one niece, Adelaide Larry; one nephew, Kayden Williams; maternal grandparents, Lucille G. Cormier and husband Winston of Morse, Nelson Lacomb Jr. of Gueydan; paternal grandfather, George Isaac Larry Jr. of Mermentau.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Maxine Elizabeth Randolph Larry.

