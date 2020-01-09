No student injuries in Tuesday school bus crash

Police were called to the scene of a school bus crash in Rayne Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of American Legion Drive and Third Street.

The school bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash. An emergency procedure plan was initiated, according to Scott Richard, Acadia Parish Superintendent.

“Thankfully the driver and 41 students reported no immediate medical concerns; however, we continue to monitor their well-being,” Richard said Wednesday. “All students were delivered home safely and all parents/guardians were notified, according to DS Bus services.

“We ask that all stakeholders continue to be mindful of school zones and continue to help us with ensuring our students are brought to and delivered home safely as we start the new semester.”

The driver of the car involved suffered a broken wrist due to her air bag, requiring surgery the following morning.