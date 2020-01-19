Mardi Gras, banquet report during Chamber meeting

RAYNE - As the 8th Annual Rayne Court Mardi Gras Ball approaches, Wednesday’s meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce heard reports for the January 18 fun event.

Tiffany Thibodeaux gave a brief report of the 2020 Mardi Gras Ball as months of planning are winding down for the “We Love The 80s” theme.

She noted very few tickets are still available for purchase, reminding everyone that no tickets to be available at the door.

The Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball will again be hosted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce at the Rayne Civic Center with King Jeremy Lavergne Queen Michelle C. Autin inviting all party-goers to attend.

An update was also given by Suzette Leonards due to the absence of Brian Mouton of the Fifth Annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade and After Party Celebration slated Saturday, Feb. 22, for the citizens of Rayne by the City of Rayne and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce. The parade is slated for 3 p.m. ending at the Frog Festival Pavilion where the after-party and gumbo cook-off will be enjoyed until 7 p.m. A number of activities have been planned for the entire family.

Due to the absence of Chamber President and Frog Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne, an abbreviated report of the 2020 Rayne Frog Festival was given, with sponsors the main object being highlighted at this point of the schedule. Members were also reminded of a Frog Festival committee meeting slated January 14 at the Chamber office.

It was also announced Frog Festival nominations have begun for grand marshal and poster contest entries.

Chairman Marietta Sikat gave a report of the recently completed Rayne Holiday Market held on Shop Small Saturday, noting a very positive event with a number of vendors in attendance at The Depot along with numerous Rayne businesses offering shopping deals.

Sikat also gave tentative dates for the four Rayne Market Place events (formerly known as the Quarterly Farmers Market) for 2020, including March 14, June 13, September 12 and November 28. The event will be held between 8 a.m. and noon at The Depot Square in historic downtown Rayne.

Under new business, it was announced the annual Business Appreciation Night will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Rayne Civic Center by the Chamber and City of Rayne.

Banquet deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 5, for nominations for the four awards to be presented during the evening, Business Person of the Year, Outstanding Employee of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year and Chamber Member of the Year.

The deadline of Friday, Jan. 10, was also given for the nominations for prospective new Chamber Board members.

Board members were also reminded to submit Board committee assignment sheets and dues by January 15.

Announcement was made for the following events and meetings: Frog Festival committee meeting Jan. 14; special Board meeting at noon on Jan. 15; and 2020 LAFF Convention Feb. 6-9.

The meeting was adjourned and a lunch was provided by C.J. Prevost Insurance Company and Rayne Realty.