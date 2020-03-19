Article Image Alt Text

LDH retracts Acadia coronoavirus finding

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 7:38pm
Steve Bandy, La. State Newspapers
Thursday, March 19, 2020

UPDATE: Earlier reports that a patient in Acadia Parish had tested positive for the coronavirus were wrong.

According to Chance Henry, president of the Acadia Parish Police Jury, the Louisiana Department of Health contacted parish officials and retracted the information. “The patient appears to have been from a parish other than Acadia,” according to a statement from LDH.

More details will be released as they become available.

Thursday, March 19, 2020
Acadia Parish officials have reported the first case of COVID-19 in the parish.

At 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness was notified that a patient in Acadia Parish had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Ashley LeBlanc, director.

“We are working closely with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Department of Hospitals,” LeBlanc said. “More details will be released as they become available.”

This is the fourth coronavirus case reported in the Acadiana in the last 24 hours. Two were reported in Lafayette late Wednesday night and another in St. Landry Parish just before noon on Thursday. More positive cases are expected as test results are returned from private labs, according to state officials.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020