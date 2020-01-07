Article Image Alt Text

Anthony Borill

Former Estherwood mayor charged with revenge porn, resisting an officer

Tue, 01/07/2020 - 12:56pm
ESTHERWOOD

Anthony Borill, the former mayor of Estherwood, surrendered Tuesday to law enforcement officials after he was charged with revenge porn.
Borill, 53, turned himself in to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Tuesday. He was processed and released on bond.
In addition to the single count of revenge porn, Borill also is charged with one count of resisting an officer.
His total bond was set at $2,500.
Borill served two terms as mayor of Estherwood, from 2011 through 2018. He did not seek re-election to a third term.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020