Former Estherwood mayor charged with revenge porn, resisting an officer

Anthony Borill, the former mayor of Estherwood, surrendered Tuesday to law enforcement officials after he was charged with revenge porn.

Borill, 53, turned himself in to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Tuesday. He was processed and released on bond.

In addition to the single count of revenge porn, Borill also is charged with one count of resisting an officer.

His total bond was set at $2,500.

Borill served two terms as mayor of Estherwood, from 2011 through 2018. He did not seek re-election to a third term.